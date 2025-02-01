Budget 2025 paves way for India’s transformation into global economic powerhouse: Rajasthan CM

Jaipur, Feb 1 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma said on Saturday that the Union Budget 2025-26 would pave the way for India’s transformation into a global economic powerhouse.

He added that the budget will also strengthen India's commitment to becoming a developed, self-reliant nation and would meet middle-class expectations.

“The budget paves the way for India’s transformation into a global economic powerhouse by evolving from the ‘Make in India’ initiative to a broader vision of ‘Make for the World’,” said the Chief Minister.

He highlighted that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, this budget provides a balanced development roadmap with a strong emphasis on inclusive growth.

The middle class has received significant relief, farmers have been granted financial support, and the MSME sector has been further empowered.

“This people-centric budget will shape a brighter future for India while reinforcing the vision of a prosperous and strong Rajasthan,” he said.

Expressing gratitude to the Prime Minister, the Chief Minister noted that the state government's key proposals—extending the Jal Jeevan Mission, securing special assistance for power sector reforms, and obtaining interest-free loans for capital investment—have been approved in the budget.

He emphasised that the budget underscores the principles of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Prayas, and Sabka Vishwas, positioning India on the path to becoming a global economic superpower.

Congratulating Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for presenting an unprecedented budget, Sharma highlighted its focus on the welfare of the poor, youth, women, and farmers.

He noted that the budget aligns with the principles of ‘Antyodaya’, ensuring representation for every section of society.

He said that additionally, it prioritises key sectors such as agriculture, employment, MSMEs, energy, infrastructure, artificial intelligence, digital technology, and skill development—laying the foundation for India's continued progress.

The Chief Minister pointed out several significant provisions for farmers, including raising the Kisan Credit Card limit from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 5 lakh, approving 100 per cent FDI in the insurance sector, introducing the PM Dhan Dhanya Agriculture Scheme, implementing a new Income Tax Act, connecting small cities to 88 airports, expanding seats in IITs, and promoting medical tourism.

Furthermore, initiatives supporting start-ups, MSMEs, and entrepreneurship will generate new employment opportunities for the youth, fueling economic growth and innovation across the nation.

