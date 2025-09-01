Union Agriculture Minister to visit flood-affected Punjab, promises all possible help to farmers

New Delhi, Sep 1 (IANS) Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare and Rural Development, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, on Monday, chaired a high-level meeting in the national capital to assess the current state of the agriculture sector across India.

According to a press release issued by PIB, the meeting prominently reviewed rainfall patterns, crop conditions, and the ongoing flood situation in parts of Punjab.

In the course of the meeting, Agriculture Secretary Dr Devesh Chaturvedi and senior officials briefed the minister on the country’s overall agricultural performance. Encouraging updates were shared regarding the Kharif sowing season, with reports indicating a positive growth in the cultivated area compared to the previous year, said the release.

A significant portion of the meeting was dedicated to assessing the flood damage in Punjab, where recent heavy rains have impacted large areas of farmland. Expressing deep concern for the affected farmers, the Union Minister assured them that the central government stands firmly with them during this difficult time.

“The farmers of Punjab should not worry. The Central Government is fully committed to providing all necessary support. I will personally visit the flood-affected areas of Punjab soon to assess the damage and meet with farmers directly,” said Chouhan.

The Minister also reviewed the status of key horticulture crops and took detailed updates on the production and market conditions of essential vegetables such as potatoes, onions, and tomatoes. Officials informed him that several states received above-average rainfall this year, improving reservoir levels and benefiting agricultural prospects.

Chouhan emphasised the need for a holistic and forward-looking approach to agriculture. He urged officials to promote integrated farming systems, combining foodgrain cultivation with horticulture, livestock, and other components to ensure diversified income sources for farmers.

“In the face of changing climatic conditions and rising demands, it is essential for Indian agriculture to evolve. Integrated farming and horticulture offer sustainable and profitable alternatives for farmers,” he noted.

He directed the Ministry to launch awareness campaigns and capacity-building programmes to encourage the adoption of integrated farming practices nationwide.

This review meeting comes at a crucial time, as the agricultural sector prepares for the upcoming Rabi season while addressing challenges like flood impacts, market fluctuations, and climate resilience.

