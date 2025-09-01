Pakistan artificial, fascist, and fraudulent country: Sindh activist

Berlin, Sep 1 (IANS) Highlighting Pakistan's religious extremism and corrupt military mafia, a Sindhi rights activist on Monday asserted that the country is an "artificial, fascist, and fraudulent" construct created by British imperialism during the partition of India to serve its then-strategic interests.

"Built upon deception, coercion, and religious manipulation, Pakistan was imposed upon historic nations against their will. Since its inception, it has functioned as a prison-house of nations, safeguarding primarily the political and economic interests of Punjabi imperialism. Within this state, historic nations, Sindhis, Baloch, Pashtuns, Brahui, Saraiki, and others, have been reduced to slavery," Shafi Burfat, Chairman of Jeay Sindh Muttahida Mahaz (JSMM), posted on X.

"Pakistan is not founded on democracy, justice, or political morality but rather on military domination, religious extremism, and the ruthless plunder of natural resources, oil, gas, coal, rivers, seas, lands, mountains, plots, and industries, to feed and sustain Punjab," he added in the social media post.

Burfat alleged that the Pakistani army, widely regarded as a corrupt institution rather than a professional military, has long been deeply involved in narcotics and smuggling networks, trafficked heroin from Afghanistan and distributed it globally, including into the United States, in collusion with major South American smuggling cartels.

At the same time, he said, large-scale oil smuggling from Iran is also conducted through networks controlled by the Pakistani army.

“Liberal, secular, and democratic forces are suppressed, while extremist religious organisations thrive under open state patronage. Every sphere of society, economy, media, judiciary, education, and freedom of expression is suffocated under the boots of the army,” the JSMM leader stated.

Raising concern, Burfat said, Pakistan currently functions as a factory and sanctuary of extremism and terrorism with religious fanaticism is deliberately used by the Pakistani government and military as a weapon in the region. Countless international and regional terrorist groups, he said, have been sheltered, trained, armed, and openly supported by the Pakistani military.

“This terrorism not only destabilised Sindh, Baloch, and Pashtun areas but also poses a grave threat to global peace and security. The entire world is aware of Pakistan’s policy of manufacturing, sponsoring, and exporting terrorism,” Burfat stated.

“Pakistan is nothing but a Punjabi colonial state, a fascist, blood-soaked system that survives through plunder, occupation, and terror. The Pakistani army is a corrupt mafia feeding on the resources of historic nations while acting as hired killers for global powers. The Sindhi, Baloch, Pashtun, Saraiki, and Brahui nations all suffer from political subjugation, economic exploitation, and cultural destruction," he added.

The JSMM leader called upon the international community, the United Nations, and all democratic and freedom-loving organisations, intellectuals of the world, to recognise Pakistan as an unnatural, fascist, and extremist state built upon terrorism, repression, and genocide of historic nations.

He stressed that the liberation of Sindh province and other "historic nations" is not merely a question of justice and human rights but essential for sustainable peace and stability in the entire region and the world.

