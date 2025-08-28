UNHCR says over 2.3 million Afghans returned from Iran and Pakistan this year

Kabul, Aug 28 (IANS) Over 2.3 million Afghan refugees have returned to Afghanistan from Iran and Pakistan this year, according to United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR). The UN Refugee agency warned that these Afghan refugees face severe hardship and called for support to meet their basic needs, local media reported.

According to a UNHCR statement issued on Thursday, Afghan refugees are arriving in a nation unprepared to receive them. The UNHCR shared a picture with a message that reads, "The world cannot turn its back on Afghans now."

While calling for international community's help for Afghan refugees, UNHCR in a post on X wrote, "Over 2.3 million Afghans have returned from Iran and Pakistan this year - many under pressure, and to a country unprepared to receive them. We’re calling for urgent support to meet their most basic needs. The world cannot look away now."

Humanitarian groups have repeatedly warned that deported Afghans after returning to Afghanistan will face poverty, unemployment, lack of housing and severe restrictions on education and personal freedoms, especially women and girls, Afghanistan-based Khaama Press reported.

UN experts warned that many refugees are being sent to a nation whose rulers face international accusations of systematic human rights violations.

Pakistan has announced September 1 as the deadline for sending back over one million Afghans whose temporary residence permits have expired, further intensifying concerns regarding forced displacement.

The mass deportations have further worsened economic crisis in Afghanistan and strained its limited social services, with aid groups warning of worsening instability in border areas. Observers stated that the forced return of millions of refugees could increase the humanitarian emergency if there is no coordinated international support.

Earlier this month, the UNHCR called on Pakistan to halt deportation of vulnerable Afghan refugees, warning that forcible repatriation, particularly of women, girls and people who are ill could violate basic human rights and protections. UNHCR has voiced serious concern over Pakistan's decision to deport Afghan refugees who have temporary residence permits and demanded protection of vulnerable people, leading Afghan news agency Khaama Press reported.

In a statement, UNHCR called on Pakistani government to not deport Afghans who require international protection and highlighted the risk faced by women and girls. It warned that forced repatriation could expose women and girls to severe violations of their fundamental rights under the Taliban regime.

UN refugee agency urged Pakistan to not deport students and those with medical conditions from deportation, considering their vulnerability and need for continued support. In the statement, UNHCR welcomed Pakistan's decision to give one month period before implementing the deportation plan. However, it stressed that Pakistani authorities to use the time to assess individual cases and uphold humanitarian principles.

