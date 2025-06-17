Unfortunately sometimes you have to look at bigger picture: Bumrah on turning down Test captaincy

New Delhi, June 17 (IANS) India’s pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has finally broken his silence on why he turned down the opportunity to become India’s next Test captain, despite being the front-runner for the role.

In a conversation with Dinesh Karthik for SKY Sports, Bumrah revealed that the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee had identified him as their first-choice to succeed Rohit Sharma as red-ball skipper. However, the ace fast bowler opted out, citing workload management and long-term fitness concerns.

“Before Rohit and Virat retired during the IPL, I had spoken to the BCCI about my workloads going forward in a five-Test match series,” Bumrah said, referring to the unexpected retirements of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli from Test cricket last month.

“I've spoken to the people who have managed my back. I've spoken to the surgeon as well, who's always spoken to me about how smart you have to be about the workloads. So I did speak to him, and then we came to the conclusion that I have to be a little smarter.”

Bumrah’s back has been a major concern in recent years, with two stress-related injuries keeping him out of action for extended periods. The latest came during the Sydney Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, after which he missed the Champions Trophy and the early stages of the IPL.

Despite being India's vice-captain in Tests and having led the side in three matches previously—one in England and two in Australia—Bumrah made a selfless call to step away from captaincy considerations for the greater good of the team.

“So then I called the BCCI and said I don't want to be looked at in a leadership role because I won't be able to give all the Test matches in a five-Test match series,” he said.

“Yes, the BCCI was looking at me for leadership. But then I had to say, no, that it's not fair for the team as well, that, you know, a five-Test match series, three matches, somebody else is leading, two matches, somebody else is leading. It's not fair to the team. And I always wanted to put the team first.”

The BCCI subsequently appointed Shubman Gill as the new Test captain for the upcoming England series.

Bumrah, widely regarded as the best fast bowler in the world today, stressed that being available consistently as a player is more valuable than taking on leadership duties that could jeopardize his physical well-being.

“Even if me being there as a player offers a lot more, just not as a captain. The captaincy is a post, but you always have leaders in the team. And I wanted to do that,” Bumrah said.

He also acknowledged the emotional weight of his decision: “Yeah, captaincy meant a lot. I had worked very hard for it. But unfortunately, sometimes you have to look after the bigger picture. I love cricket more than captaincy. So I want to contribute more as a cricketer and to the Indian team as a player. Then, you know, ambitions are there, but that's how it is.”

Looking ahead, Bumrah emphasized the importance of preserving his body so he can continue to serve Indian cricket across formats. “If I'm not careful, I don't know about the future and I don't want to be in a situation where, you know, abruptly I have to go away from this format. So I thought that for continuity, and it is only fair to the team, that you know, the team goes in that direction where they look at long term, and I could help in whatever way I can.”

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.