Unemployed qualified teachers visit Bengal Assembly, seek cancellation of fresh SSC exams

Kolkata, Sep 4 (IANS) A section of unemployed qualified teachers on Thursday came to West Bengal Legislative Assembly, demanding reinstatement of their teaching jobs in state-run schools.

They also said that they will not participate in the fresh recruitment process announced by West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) which will be held on September 7 and 14. They also demanded that the fresh exams be postponed.

Convenor of unemployed qualified teachers forum, Suman Biswas said: "The list of tainted and ineligible candidates has already been published by WBSSC. If we consider this list as the most important, then the rest of the candidates are eligible. Then why will the eligible candidates sit for the exam again? The Chief Minister should postpone this exam and publish the exact list of eligible candidates."

He said that they have written a letter to CM Mamata Banerjee mentioning their demands.

"Why should the candidates who appeared in 2016 SSC exam sit in the fresh exam? The state government must not mix old candidates with new candidates. Therefore, the state government must postpone the fresh exams on September 7 and 14," he added.

Few days ago, members of the unemployed qualified teachers' forum had given a call for a march to West Bengal Legislative Assembly on Thursday.

However, only a handful individuals were allowed to hold the programme on Thursday.

As per the permission, about six such candidates came to the Assembly with Biswas holding a National flag.

It may be noted that the Supreme Court verdict earlier this year had resulted in the loss of about 26,000 teachers and non-teaching staff in state-run schools.

Following the apex court's order, the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) recently published the list of 'tainted and ineligible' candidates.

After that, a section of 'eligible' candidates have demanded the publication of their list, and reinstatement of such candidates in teaching jobs which they lost.

