GST Council has taken revolutionary and historic decision: Ex-K'taka Dy CM Ashwath Narayan

Bengaluru, Sep 4 (IANS) Former Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and BJP legislator C.N. Ashwath Narayan, hailing the GST reforms, stated that the GST Council has taken a revolutionary and historic decision which will ensure curbing inflation and boosting production.

Speaking at a press conference at the BJP state office, Jagannath Bhavan in Bengaluru, he said that the people of Karnataka and the BJP state unit wholeheartedly welcome this decision and wish to extend their gratitude.

“In the past, there was no ‘One Nation, One Market'. There were restrictions and obstacles between states. To improve this, our beloved Prime Minister Narendra Modi and all state governments took a decision. With consensus and unity, GST was implemented,” he stated.

He said changes have now been made to the slabs based on the demands of industry and citizens.

A simpler and more rational tax structure has been introduced.

“There was a demand to bring in a two-slab system. The 12 per cent and 28 per cent slabs have been removed, and now only 5 per cent and 18 per cent slabs remain,” he said, praising the move.

He added that this would help curb inflation and boost production, while also expanding markets.

Highlighting the key reforms, Ashwath Narayan said: “Life insurance and health insurance will now be taxed at 0 per cent. This is a very positive step, making life and health protection more affordable. In agriculture, the 12 per cent tax has been reduced to 5 per cent. Essential daily-use consumer goods will now be in the 0–5 per cent range. The decision will also energise the automobile sector.”

Ashwath Narayan noted that this was a unanimous decision taken with the cooperation of all governments, calling it a progressive and non-partisan reform.

He extended congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and all state Chief Ministers for this decision.

Criticising the Congress-led state government in Karnataka, he said: “Since coming to power, they have increased taxes and collected more than Rs 1.5 lakh crore. They have raised property tax, vehicle tax, waste management fees, excise duty, petrol and diesel rates, electricity and water charges, bus fares, metro fares, and even hospital OPD fees. Arbitrary price hikes have been imposed everywhere. While the Centre has worked to simplify administration, provide relief, and reduce rates, the state government has only burdened people.”

He further described the GST reforms as progressive, scientific, timely, and appropriate.

“These decisions are aimed at boosting production, supporting industries, and ensuring economic growth. Who would have thought GST collections would reach such levels?” he questioned.

BJP State Economic Cell convener Prashanth G.S. was also present at the press conference.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.