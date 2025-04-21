Undermining our country’s democratic institutions: Ramdas Athawale slams LoP Gandhi for targeting ECI

Nagpur, April 21 (IANS) Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Monday criticised Leader of the Opposition (LoP) and Congress MP, Rahul Gandhi on Monday for his remarks in Boston, where he accused the Election Commission of India (ECI) of being 'compromised' and questioned the integrity of the electoral system.

Speaking to IANS, Ramdas Athawale said, "Whenever Rahul Gandhi goes abroad, he makes such wrong and baseless comments. It has become his habit.

"To blame the ECI, especially regarding the Maharashtra elections, is an insult to the people of that state. The ECI announced the elections, and the people voted. Rahul Gandhi must respect the verdict of the people.

"His allegation of a 'scam' is unfounded. The government introduced the EVM machines, and it is wrong to target the ECI in this context. The ECI had no role in this. The people of Maharashtra have given us a big success, and it’s inappropriate for Rahul Gandhi to make such comments. His remarks undermine our country’s democratic institutions."

Athawale added, “This is a direct attack on our nation. Rahul Gandhi’s comments against the ECI are not only inappropriate but also disrespectful.”

On the issue of the recent controversy surrounding the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, Athawale emphasised the importance of respecting the judiciary. However, he also pointed out that the Parliament holds supremacy.

"Everyone should respect the judiciary, and its orders must be followed. However, Parliament is the supreme body, responsible for making and implementing laws. It is not the role of the Supreme Court to comment on every law passed by Parliament. While we respect the judiciary, there must be mutual respect between the legislature and the judiciary,” he said.

The Supreme Court of India last week turned the spotlight on some controversial provisions of the Waqf Act passed by Parliament recently. During the hearings, the Central government assured the Supreme Court that it would not de-notify provisions related to 'Waqf-by-user' or include non-Muslim members in the Waqf Board.

