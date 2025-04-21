‘No impact on Maha’s political equation’: Shiv Sena on Uddhav-Raj Thackeray alliance buzz

Mumbai, April 21 (IANS) Shiv Sena on Monday responded to reports suggesting a potential reconciliation between estranged cousins Uddhav Thackeray, chief of Shiv Sena (UBT), and Raj Thackeray, chief of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS).

The two have reportedly set aside nearly two decades of political rivalry, sparking speculation about an alliance.

Talking to IANS, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam downplayed the significance of the potential union, saying: “This reconciliation will not have a major impact on the political landscape of Maharashtra. I am surprised by Uddhav Thackeray’s stance. It seems both unfortunate and dangerous that a party unable to win elections independently resorts to forming alliances with Congress, compromising with Muslim votes. Despite this, they only secured 20 seats in the Assembly elections. Now, they seek support from MNS.”

Nirupam continued, questioning whether MNS should align with Uddhav Thackeray’s faction, which, he claimed, has become aligned with a specific vote bank.

“MNS needs to decide whether it wants to partner with a party that has become ‘Muslim League’ or with Uddhav Thackeray, who now plays a role under the influence of Muslim clerics. Uddhav aligned with those accused of terrorism and bomb blasts in Mumbai, all while using them as campaign stars. Is this what’s in the best interest of Maharashtra?” Nirupam asked.

The Shiv Sena leader also questioned the political motivations behind the proposed alliance, suggesting that it was more about electoral gains than Maharashtra’s welfare.

“If those advocating for such alliances feel it’s in Maharashtra’s interest, they are welcome to proceed. We have no issue,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, the Shiv Sena (UBT) mouthpiece ‘Saamana’ responded to the speculation about the Uddhav-Raj Thackeray alliance, calling it a ‘befitting reply’ to those who are ‘anti-Maharashtra’.

The editorial stated: “Marathi manoos has the strength to fight against those who oppose Maharashtra’s interests. Therefore, Marathi people must come together. Raj Thackeray understands this, and Uddhav Thackeray has responded positively.”

The idea of a potential reconciliation gained momentum on Saturday when Uddhav Thackeray responded positively to Raj Thackeray’s suggestion that they set aside their differences for the greater good of Maharashtra. The possible reunion has since become a topic of heated debate.

Raj Thackeray, who left the undivided Shiv Sena in 2005 due to differences with his cousin Uddhav and the party’s leadership, formed MNS in 2006. The two cousins have maintained separate political paths, with Uddhav leading Shiv Sena (UBT) and Raj heading MNS.

In an editorial, ‘Saamana’ further emphasised the need for unity among the Marathi people, stressing that fighting and dividing Maharashtra for generations will only harm the state’s future.

The paper also criticised the Centre, stating, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis do not truly belong to Maharashtra. How can they represent the state if they don’t understand its people?”

