UN personnel, soldiers killed in evacuation mission in South Sudan

Juba, March 7 (IANS) At least one United Nations (UN) personnel and several government soldiers were killed on Friday when a UN helicopter came under heavy gunfire in Nasir County, Upper Nile State, South Sudan, the UN mission said.

In a statement issued in Juba, South Sudan's capital, the UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) said the helicopter was conducting an evacuation mission in Nasir to rescue South Sudan People's Defence Force (SSPDF) soldiers who had been besieged for four days by the White Army armed group, which has been battling the SSPDF since last week.

UNMISS said the attack killed one crew member and left two others seriously injured. "In addition, several members of the SSPDF, including an injured general, were killed during the attempt by UNMISS to extract them from the area, which was made at the request of all parties," the UN mission said.

The mission said the evacuation was part of its efforts to prevent further violence in Nasir and ease political tensions following recent clashes between the SSPDF and armed youth that resulted in significant casualties and civilian displacement.

Nicholas Haysom, Special Representative of the Secretary-General and head of UNMISS, expressed regret for the killings, particularly when assurances of safe passage had been received, Xinhua news agency reported.

UNMISS called for an investigation to identify and hold those responsible accountable. It also urged all parties to refrain from further violence and called on the country's leaders to take immediate action to resolve tensions through dialogue and prevent a further deterioration of security in Nasir and beyond.

"It is vital that parties adhere to their commitment to uphold the ceasefire and protect the integrity of the Revitalized Peace Agreement," it said.

Clashes erupted in Nasir on March 3 between the SSPDF and the local Nuer White Army, leading to the SSPDF's withdrawal from the town. The unrest also prompted the arrest of several senior army officers in the capital who were loyal to the Sudan People's Liberation Movement/Army-in-Opposition, led by First Vice President Riek Machar.

