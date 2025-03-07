Rajeev Shulka, Ashish Shelar to represent BCCI in Asian Cricket Council

Mumbai, March 7 (IANS) With Jay Shah taking over as Chair of the International Cricket Council (ICC), the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has nominated vice-president Rajeev Shukla and Ashish Shelar as its representatives in the Board of Directors of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC).

As Jay Shah, who was till recently President of ACC, has moved on to the ICC, his position on the ACC Board became vacant. In this regard, Rajiv Shukla, who represents Uttar Pradesh in BCCI, will be an Executive Board Member, while Ashish Shelar, a former president of Mumbai Cricket Association and currently Minister of Information Technology and Cultural Affairs in the Maharashtra government, will be the Ex-Officio Board Member on the ACC Board.

"The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) would like to inform about updates regarding its representation on the Board of Directors of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC)," the BCCI informed in a statement on Friday.

"Rajeev Shukla will represent the BCCI as an Executive Board Member on the ACC Board while Ashish Shelar will be the BCCI representative on the ACC Board as the Ex-Officio Board Member," the BCCI statement informed.

"On behalf of the BCCI Office Bearers and Apex Council, we wish both of them a successful tenure as the ACC works towards promoting, developing, and strengthening cricket in Asia," BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia said.

Jay Shah took over as Chair of ICC on December 1. He was elected unopposed as the new ICC Chairman to replace Greg Barclay, who has been at the helm since November 2020. He became the youngest person to hold the coveted spot and is the fifth Indian to be ICC Chairman after Jagmohan Dalmiya, Sharad Pawar, N Srinivasan and Shashank Manohar.

Shah was first appointed Asian Cricket Council President in January 2021. In January 2024, he was re-elected as Asian Cricket Council (ACC) president as Sri Lanka proposed his name instead of nominating their representative.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.