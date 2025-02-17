UN launches six billion-USD humanitarian appeal for Sudan

Khartoum, Feb 17 (IANS) The United Nations (UN) has launched a $6 billion humanitarian appeal to assist nearly 26 million Sudanese affected by the ongoing conflict, both inside Sudan and in neighbouring countries, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) announced in a statement on Monday.

The statement announced the launch of the 2025 Sudan Humanitarian Needs and Response Plan and the Regional Refugee Response Plan, requiring 6 billion to assist nearly 21 million people inside Sudan and up to 5 million refugees in neighboring countries.

"Sudan is a humanitarian emergency of shocking proportions," Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Tom Fletcher was quoted in the statement as saying

"Famine is taking hold. An epidemic of sexual violence rages. Children are being killed and injured. The suffering is appalling. But our plan is a lifeline to millions," Fletcher said.

The statement said the nearly two years of conflict have displaced a staggering 12 million people in Sudan and across borders.

It also noted that nearly two-thirds of Sudan's population is in urgent need of emergency assistance, while the country faces widespread famine. Refugees arriving in neighbouring countries are in dire need of support, exacerbating already stretched local resources, Xinhua news agency reported.

Sudan has been embroiled in a devastating conflict between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces since mid-April 2023, resulting in over 29,683 reported fatalities by the end of 2024, according to the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data, a crisis monitoring group cited by the United Nations. But many research groups said the real death toll could be far higher.

Last year, humanitarian organisations received $1.8 billion for Sudan, 66 per cent of the $2.7 billion requested, and managed to reach more than 15.6 million people across the country.

They also provided life-saving food assistance to over a million people in neighbouring countries, as well as medical support to half a million and protection services to over 800,000, the statement said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.