UN alarmed by continuing attacks on Sudan's civilians: Spokesman

United Nations, March 26 (IANS) Continuing attacks on civilians in Sudan, including a deadly air strike on a North Darfur market, has "gravely alarmed" the United Nations, a UN spokesman said.

Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, on Tuesday said, "Last night (Monday) in North Darfur, dozens of casualties were reported when an air strike hit a market located about 40 km northwest of El Fasher. The UN is also deeply concerned about escalating attacks on populated areas in Khartoum."

Dujarric also said that on Sunday, there were reports of civilians killed and injured when artillery struck a mosque in east Khartoum during evening prayers. Civilian casualties were also reported as a result of heavy shelling in Omdurman, Khartoum's twin city, Xinhua news agency reported.

"The UN reminds all parties to the conflict of their obligations under international humanitarian law to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure, and to take all possible measures to avoid harm to civilians," he said.

The spokesman said the hostilities and recent funding cuts by major donors severely disrupted health services in Sudan, including in the Darfur region. Last month alone, nearly half of all reported attacks on healthcare facilities in Sudan occurred in Darfur.

He said health partners report that most regional facilities have only one to two months of supplies, with acute shortages in North and South Darfur states.

"The UN and its partners continue to do all they can to meet the rising needs, despite funding shortfalls and access constraints, including due to the ongoing hostilities," the spokesman said.

