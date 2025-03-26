Ukraine, US end talks in Riyadh with focus on Black Sea navigation, energy facilities protection

Riyadh, March 26 (IANS) The new round of talks between Ukrainian and US delegations concluded in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, local media Al Arabiya News reported.

The talks came after a meeting that lasted over 12 hours between Russian and US delegations on Monday in Riyadh, Xinhua news agency reported.

Later on Tuesday, the White House published a statement on its website, listing the outcomes of the two rounds of talks with Ukraine between Sunday and Tuesday.

According to the statement, the US and Ukraine have agreed to ensure safe navigation, eliminate the use of force, and prevent the use of commercial vessels for military purposes in the Black Sea.

In addition, the US vowed to remain committed to helping achieve the exchange of war prisoners, the release of civilian detainees, and the return of forcibly transferred Ukrainian children.

Both sides agreed to develop measures for implementing the agreement reached between the two countries' presidents to ban strikes against the energy facilities of Russia and Ukraine.

They also reached a consensus on continued work toward achieving a durable and lasting peace.

The statement urged both warring sides to stop the killings, calling it a necessary step toward achieving an enduring peace settlement.

In the statement, the US also thanked Saudi Arabia for hosting and facilitating these discussions.

Also on Tuesday, Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umerov detailed the key outputs of the latest talks with Washington in a post on social media platform X.

He warned that under the consensus with the United States, all movement of Russian military vessels outside the eastern part of the Black Sea will constitute a violation of the commitment to ensuring safe navigation in the area, as well as a threat to the national security of Ukraine. In response, Ukraine will exercise the right to self-defence.

In addition to what is mentioned in the White House statement, Umerov said all parties welcome the good offices of third countries with a view toward supporting the implementation of energy and maritime agreements reached during the talks.

The minister also stressed the need to hold additional technical consultations for the effective implementation of the arrangements.

