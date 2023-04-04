Ukraine gets $2.7bn from new IMF programme

Kiev, April 4 (IANS) Amid Russia's ongoing war against Kiev, Ukraine received the first tranche of $2.7 billion from the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) new aid programme, a top official said here.

"We thank our partners for their quick help," Xinhua news agency quoted Andriy Pyshnyy, chairman of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU), as saying.

Ukraine is now actively working to successfully pass the first review of the program and receive the next tranche of aid, he added.

Last week, the IMF approved a new 48-month extended arrangement under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) worth about $15.6 billion.

The program aims to anchor policies that sustain fiscal, external, price and financial stability, and support the economic recovery of Ukraine.

