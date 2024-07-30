UK mass stabbings: British PM Starmer to visit Southport

London, July 30 (IANS) UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer is expected to visit Southport on Tuesday where two children were killed and nine others were injured - six of them still in a critical condition - during a knife attack on Monday morning.

Ahead of Starmer's visit, British Home Secretary Yvette Cooper and Southport MP Patrick Hurley laid flowers at the scene of the attack on Tuesday morning. A vigil is also being planned in the evening in memory of the victims.

The children were attending a Taylor Swift event at a dance school when a 17-year-old male offender, armed with a knife, walked into the premises and started to attack those inside.

Chief Constable Serena Kennedy said that the youngster from Banks in Lancashire, who was born in Cardiff, was arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder and taken to the police station where he is being interviewed by detectives.

In its initial statement, the local police had confirmed that the incident was not being treated as terror-related and they were not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

"At this early stage, enquiries are ongoing to establish the motive for this tragic incident and we would urge people not to speculate while the investigation is ongoing," said Merseyside Police.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.