Uddhav Thackeray hints at going solo in upcoming Maha civic polls

Mumbai, Jan 23 (IANS) Shiv Sena UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday hinted at going solo and without any alliance with Congress and NCP-SP in the ensuing BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation election and other civic and local body polls in Maharashtra.

He told the cadres to be ready as he wants to take “revenge” on former chief minister Eknath Shinde and the BJP.

“l want revenge. From the one who backstabbed Maharashtra, the one who stabbed Marathi. That traitor and his boss should not be seen in Maharashtra. If you swear on it, I will surely take the decision to fight alone when the time comes,” said Thackeray while leading a blistering attack against former Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

At a rally organised on the occasion of Shiv Sena founder late Balasaheb Thackeray’s birth anniversary, he said: “There is everyone’s opinion to fight independently. Do you have strength? The elections have not been announced yet. Let us see your determination and preparation. Come out of the illusion you are in. When you are convinced and ready, then I will take a decision according to the wishes of the workers. Whoever attacks Marathi soil, attacks the lap of the Marathi mother, that traitor should not be seen. If you are saying this by taking an oath, when the time comes, will not be left without fighting alone.”

Thackeray also accused the Union Home Minister of using the state machinery, including the Election Commission of India (ECI) to win elections in Maharashtra and dared to conduct at least one election using the ballot paper instead of ECMs.

Thackeray reiterated that he has not left Hindutva and Marathi as propagated by BJP and Shinde, saying that he does not require Hindutva lessons from the BJP as he has never apologised for any of the past actions.

“Just like we say Jai Shriram, you will have to say Jai Shivray. In Maharashtra, reply Jai Shriram by adding Jai Shivray,” he said, recalling Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's escape from Agra and his return to a winning streak after his return.

“We are Hindus. But our Hindutva is not against Maharashtra and Marathi. If you try to violate the pride of Marathi and Maharashtra using Hindutva, we will not tolerate and we will stand against as a bitter Marathi and Hindu,” he said, adding his Hindutva is clean and progressive, unlike that of BJP's.

He also dared the BJP to remove the green colour from its flag.

