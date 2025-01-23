Assam CM meets Japan Tourism minister

Guwahati, Jan 23 (IANS) In a bid to strengthen Assam-Japan relations through shared values and collaborative initiatives, and pave the way for industrialisation and economic growth, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma who is on a three-day visit to Japan, today met State Minister of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Furukawa Yasushi in Tokyo and spoke at length on boosting ties with Japan.

Chief Minister Sarma talked about promoting tourism and using it as a force multiplier to bring prosperity and deepen the friendly ties between Assam and Japan.

Sarma said that from Charaideo Moidams to Kaziranga, the flourishing tea gardens along with the sprawling golf courses stand tall as Assam’s untapped potential that can offer grace and grandeur to the Japanese tourists.

The Chief Minister during the day also met Japan’s State Minister for Justice Komura Masahiro. They had insightful conversations on the shared values and ethos that tie India and Japan.

He particularly pointed out how the ideals of Gautam Buddha form the spiritual badge between the societies of Assam and Japan.

During the meeting, Sarma also stated that the Assam government of Assam’s intention and priority is to establish an industrial park in Guwahati dedicated to Japanese companies.

The Chief Minister said that the proposed industrial park is a visionary step toward a brighter future for Assam’s youth. The meeting also featured how talented youth from Assam can help bridge the demand for skilled workforce in Japan through already-operations programmes between Assam and Japan.

Earlier, CM paid rich floral tributes to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose in Tokyo at the Indian Embassy. Recollecting Netaji’s visit to Japan and the gargantuan efforts he undertook to secure Japan’s support in fighting colonial rule, the Chief Minister remembered Netaji’s thoughts and his unparalleled contribution to India’s history.

Sarma also visited the historic Hiroshima Peace Memorial and paid his tributes to the victims of the Hiroshima bombing tragedy by laying a wreath at the Memorial.

He also paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi located in the Peace Memorial Park. It may be noted that Mahatma Gandhi’s bust was unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2023.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.