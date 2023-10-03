UAW, Mack Trucks reach tentative agreement

Chicago, Oct 3 (IANS) The United Auto Workers (UAW) has reached a tentative five-year contract agreement with Mack Trucks that covers about 4,000 workers in the US states of Pennsylvania, Maryland, and Florida amid the ongoing strike.

Mack Trucks confirmed the deal on Monday after the UAW's announcement just before midnight Sunday, reports Xinhua news agency.

The temporary agreement must still be ratified by the UAW.

"The terms of this tentative agreement would deliver significantly increased wages and continue first-class benefits for Mack employees and their families," said Mack President Stephen Roy in a statement.

"At the same time, it would allow the company to successfully compete in the market, and continue making the necessary investments in our people, plants and products," he added.

The UAW said that more details would become available as members review the tentative deal with Mack, one of North America's largest manufacturers of medium-duty trucks, heavy-duty trucks, proprietary engines, and transmissions, according to its official website.

Founded in 1900, Mack Trucks was purchased by Volvo Group in 2000.

Meanwhile, the UAW's strike against the Big Three US automakers has entered the 18th day.

So far, about 25,300 out of some 146,000 workersrepresented by the UAW have been on strike across the country.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.