UAE, US Presidents hold talks in Abu Dhabi to boost partnership

Abu Dhabi, May 16 (IANS) President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan held talks with visiting US President Donald Trump at the Presidential Palace in Abu Dhabi, reaffirming the commitment of both countries to deepening their strategic partnership, media reported.

The two leaders on Thursday discussed ways to strengthen cooperation across a range of sectors, including investment, energy, advanced technology, artificial intelligence, and industry, according to UAE's state news agency WAM.

Sheikh Mohamed highlighted the depth of UAE-US relations, which he said span over five decades, Xinhua news agency reported.

He reaffirmed the UAE's dedication to global peace, stability, and prosperity through multilateral cooperation and close coordination with international partners, especially the US.

The two sides also exchanged views on regional and international developments of mutual concern, with particular attention to maintaining security and de-escalating tensions in the Middle East.

Trump praised Sheikh Mohamed's leadership and noted that bilateral relations have continued to grow stronger under his guidance.

Also on Thursday, the two Presidents jointly unveiled an artificial intelligence campus in Abu Dhabi, the largest AI campus outside the US.

To mark the state visit, Sheikh Mohamed hosted a dinner banquet in honour of President Trump and his accompanying delegation.

President Trump also signed the guestbook at Qasr Al Watan, expressing his pleasure at visiting the UAE and meeting with Sheikh Mohamed. He affirmed the enduring and strategic nature of US-UAE relations and the continued efforts of both nations to reinforce these ties in support of shared development, wishing the UAE and its people continued progress and prosperity.

