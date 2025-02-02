U19 WC: Stayed true to the word of 'we are here to dominate', says captain Niki Prasad

Kuala Lumpur, Feb 2 (IANS) After leading India to 2025 U19 Women’s T20 World Cup triumph at the Bayuemas Oval, skipper Niki Prasad said the side stayed true to their word of putting in dominating performances in the tournament, where they retained their title through an unbeaten run in the competition.

On Sunday, a stellar bowling performance, with the spinners taking nine wickets – three of which went to Trisha Gongadi– along with fielders stepping up nicely helped India India apply the squeeze on South Africa and bowl them out for 82 on a slow pitch.

It also helped that Niki was astute in her bowling changes, which didn’t allow South Africa to settle in. In the chase of 83, Trisha made 44 not out off 33 balls while vice-captain Sanika Chalke slammed an unbeaten 26 off 22 deliveries to help India complete the chase in 11.2 overs to clinch the title yet again after winning it in 2023 in Potchefstroom, South Africa.

“I think all of us tried to stay calm and down to earth. We just stuck to doing what our job is. If we won the toss, we might have picked batting too. But we wanted to just go out there and do the job. All the credit goes to our support staff for making this possible and nurturing the youngsters. BCCI has given us the best facilities.

“I am feeling really happy that I am here, making sure India stays on top. It’s a special moment to play the World Cup and do this for India. At the start of the tournament, I mentioned that were here to dominate and ensure India stays on top. We’re definitely going to create that legacy of winning ICC trophies and winning a lot of trophies for India,” said Niki after the match ended.

She also had a word of appreciation for South Africa, who were playing their first U19 Women’s T20 World Cup final. “The South Africans have been playing really well. They came hard at us today. We’ve played against them a lot and the character they’ve shown, it’s really nice to see and nice to compete against them.”

South Africa captain Kayla Reyneke said it was tough dealing with the fact that they won’t be able to bring the trophy home, and vowed to go one step further when the next edition of U19 World Cup takes place in 2027.

"Lot of emotions within the team but will not take anything away from this team and management, we've worked really hard for this moment. Tough to not take the trophy home. Getting to our first-ever final is a proud moment, that's special.

“Cricket is a team sport, couldn't have done it without them and the management on the side. This is motivation for us to come back stronger in 2027. Mum, dad - won't be coming home with the trophy, but I've got my medallion."

