U’khand govt orders magisterial probe in Mana avalanche

New Delhi, March 4 (IANS) The Uttarakhand government has commissioned a detailed magisterial probe into the deadly avalanche that struck Mana on February 28, claiming the lives of eight border road construction workers and leading to the rescue of 46 others

Chamoli district magistrate, Sandeep Tiwari, has tasked Jyotirmath sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Chandra Shekhar Vashishth with leading the inquiry, setting a tentative deadline of 15 days for the submission of the report. However, Tiwari indicated that this timeframe might extend to a month.

Tiwari emphasised that the investigation would scrutinise every facet of the tragic incident, including potential preventive measures that might have mitigated the casualties. He also welcomed public testimonies urging individuals to come forward and share their statements during the inquiry.

The treacherous avalanche struck the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) camp situated between Mana and Mana Pass early Friday morning, entombing workers who were resting in containers and a shed. These workers were engaged in a crucial road project connecting Mana, the last Indian village, to Mana Pass on the China border.

Following the calamity, 36 of the 46 rescued individuals were reported to be in stable condition and ready for discharge. Eight others received treatment at the army hospital in Jyotirmath, while two were admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Rishikesh.

The rescue operation, which concluded on Sunday, involved over 200 personnel from various organisations, including the Army, ITBP (Indian Tibetan Border Police), BRO (Border Roads Organisation), NDRF (National Disaster Response Force), SDRF (State Disaster Relief Force), and state agencies.

The search and rescue efforts faced significant challenges due to harsh weather conditions, such as rough terrain, heavy snowfall, near-zero visibility, and freezing temperatures at an elevation of approximately 3,200 meters.

By Friday night, 33 workers had been rescued despite adverse weather conditions. The operation was temporarily halted due to darkness and resumed on Saturday morning as the weather improved; resulting in the rescue of 17 more individuals, though four succumbed to their injuries.

On Sunday, four bodies were recovered, bringing the total number of deceased to eight, with victims hailing from Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand. The bodies of seven victims have been sent to their respective hometowns.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who conducted an aerial survey of the affected area on Saturday, commended the rescue teams for their exemplary efforts in saving 46 workers.

He highlighted the deployment of all possible resources, including modern technology and equipment such as ground-penetrating radar, to expedite the rescue mission. Dhami also stressed the importance of providing proper medical treatment to all rescued workers.

Recognising the heightened avalanche risk during February and March, Dhami's government has issued an advisory to relocate workers from higher Himalayan regions to safer locations.

