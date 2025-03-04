K’taka: Congress MLA says liquor sale in ration shops in rural area is rampant

Bengaluru, March 4 (IANS) Congress MLA Mahantesh Koujalagi said on Tuesday that the sale of liquor in ration shops in rural areas has become a serious menace. He questioned the Congress-led government on the actions taken to curb this issue.

Following a heated debate, Speaker U.T. Khader urged the government to reduce the pressure of sales targets imposed on liquor license holders in the state.

MLA Mahantesh raised the issue in the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday during Zero Hour. He stated, “In rural areas, the illegal sale of liquor is rampant. As a result, students in these areas are becoming alcoholics. Whenever we visit villages, mothers plead with us to stop the sale of liquor at ration shops and other small establishments.”

“The number of accidents has also increased, leading to a rise in fatalities among young people. The government must put an end to the illegal sale of liquor in small village shops. The existing laws are strong enough to address the issue, and the menace can be curbed,” he demanded.

JD(S) MLA and floor leader C.B. Suresh Babu added that liquor license holders are given sales targets, which pushes them to use all possible means to sell alcohol.

“They send liquor bottles on bikes to villages and even deliver them to agricultural fields for laborers,” he alleged.

Former Home Minister and BJP MLA Araga Jnanendra remarked that the government should legalise liquor sales in all ration shops to generate revenue. Speaker U.T. Khader intervened, urging him to provide constructive suggestions instead of complicating the issue.

Araga Jnanendra further stated, “Liquor bottles are illegally supplied to shops near SC-ST colonies in my constituency. In those colonies, men aged between 35 and 40 are rarely found alive due to alcohol addiction.”

Senior Congress MLA S.N. Narayanaswamy from Bangarpet in Kolar district angrily responded, questioning why Araga Jnanendra was singling out SC-ST communities.

“Are there no liquor addicts in other communities? Don’t others consume alcohol? Will you take a pledge against drinking?” he asked.

Speaker U.T. Khader suggested that the Excise Minister collect information from all MLAs about locations where liquor is sold illegally and take strict action, emphasising the seriousness of the issue.

Minister for Excise R.B. Thimmapura responded that over 3,000 cases have been filed in the Belagavi division alone. The department is conducting village-level meetings and has issued a circular directing officers to take strict action.

Additionally, a coordination committee comprising the Excise Deputy Commissioner and other officials is working to curb illegal sales. Awareness programs are also being conducted in schools and villages, he stated.

At this point, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar intervened, pointing out that the House was discussing the Governor’s address. He challenged the former Home Minister to reveal how many illegal liquor shops were shut down during his tenure before further discussing the issue.

Speaker Khader concluded by advising the Excise Minister to review and reduce sales targets to prevent undesirable consequences.

