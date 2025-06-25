U-17 Asian Wrestling C'ships: Indian women clinch overall title in Vietnam

Vung Tau, June 25 (IANS) Continuing the stellar performance of Indian wrestlers on the international stage, the Indian Under-17 Women's Wrestling Team has emerged as the Champion Team at the Under-17 Asian Wrestling Championships held in Vung Tau, Vietnam, from June 18 to 26, 2025.

Following the triumph of the Under-23 Women's Wrestling Team at the Under-23 Senior Asian Wrestling Championship in Vietnam, the Under-17 women wrestlers showcased exceptional grit, determination, and skill to carry forward India's winning momentum.

The Indian Women's Team dominated across weight categories, winning a total of 10 medals – 5 gold, 3 silver, and 2 bronze, thus securing the Champion Trophy with 215 points. China stood second with 151 points, while Japan secured third position with 149 points.

Rachna, competing in the 43 kg category, delivered a dominant performance by defeating a strong Japanese opponent with a decisive 9-0 victory to clinch the Gold Medal.

In the 46 kg category, Rutuja had an impressive run, starting with a win over a Japanese wrestler in the qualification round. She carried the momentum into the final, where she overwhelmed her Uzbek opponent with a 10-0 score to secure the Gold Medal.

Moni, wrestling in the 57 kg division, showcased resilience and skill. She overpowered a Japanese wrestler 10-2 in the semifinal and edged out a Kazakh opponent in the final with a 1-1 score, winning on criteria to earn the gold medal.

Tina Punia, competing in the 61 kg category, displayed technical brilliance by defeating a Japanese opponent 10-0 in the quarterfinal. In the final, she faced a tough challenge from a Kazakh wrestler and, despite a strong effort, lost 3-3 on criteria, settling for the silver medal.

In the 65 kg category, Ashwani Vishnoi put up a solid performance, defeating a Chinese wrestler 2-0 in the final to secure the gold medal for India.

Manisha, wrestling in the 69 kg category, delivered a commanding performance in the final, winning by fall against her Chinese opponent and claiming another gold medal for India.

The Indian team’s resounding success reflects the depth of talent and preparation among the upcoming generation of women wrestlers.

In addition to the women’s success, Hardeep (110 kg) in the Greco-Roman Style added to India's medal tally by clinching a gold medal, showcasing India’s strength across wrestling disciplines.

"The Wrestling Federation of India congratulates all athletes, coaches, and support staff for their commendable efforts and historic performance at the championship. The President also appreciated the commendable support from the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports Authority of India, due to which the Indian Wrestlers are shining abroad," read the statement by Sanjay Kumar Singh, WFI President.

Women's Wrestling

Gold Medals

Rachna – 43 Kg.

Rutuja – 46 Kg.

Moni – 57 Kg.

Ashvini Vishnoi - 65 Kg.

Manisha – 69 Kg.

Silver Medals

Chesta – 40 Kg.

Tina Punia - 61 kg.

Kajal – 73 Kg.

Bronze Medals

Anjali – 49 Kg.

Saarika – 53 Kg.

Greco-Roman Style

Gold Medal – Hardeep – 100 Kg.

Silver Medal - Aditya Dileep Jadhav -48 Kg.

Bronze Medal – Ritesh – 60 Kg.

Bronze Medal – Sachin Kumar – 80 Kg.

Bronze Medal – Nitin Kumar – 92 Kg.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.