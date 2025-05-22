Two Israeli Embassy employees shot dead in Washington

Washington, May 22 (IANS) Two Israeli Embassy staff were shot dead near the Jewish Museum in Washington, as confirmed by US Homeland Security.

A male and a female employee of the Israeli Embassy in Washington were shot by an unknown assailant as they exited the Capital Jewish Museum on Wednesday night (US time).

"Two Israeli Embassy staff were senselessly killed tonight near the Jewish Museum in Washington, DC. We are actively investigating and working to get more information to share. Please pray for the families of the victims. We will bring this depraved perpetrator to justice," US Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem posted on X.

Meanwhile, calling the fatal shooting a "depraved act of anti-Semitic terrorism," Israeli ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon posted on X, "Harming the Jewish community is crossing a red line. We are confident that the US authorities will take strong action against those responsible for this criminal act. Israel will continue to act resolutely to protect its citizens and representatives -- everywhere in the world."

Spokesperson at the Israeli embassy in Washington, Tal Naim Cohen, condemned the killing of the two staffers and said, "We have full faith in law enforcement authorities on both the local and federal levels to apprehend the shooter and protect Israel's representatives and Jewish communities throughout the United States."

FBI Director Kash Patel assured that he and his team have been briefed about the shooting, and they are working with the Metropolitan Police Department

"My team and I have been briefed on the shooting tonight in downtown DC outside the Capital Jewish Museum and near our Washington Field Office. While we're working with MPD to respond and learn more, in the immediate, please pray for the victims and their families. We will keep the public updated as we are able," said Kash Patel.

Speaking to US media outlet Fox 5, the American Jewish Committee (AJC) confirmed hosting an event at the Capital Jewish Museum on Wednesday evening.

"We are devastated that an unspeakable act of violence took place outside the venue. At this moment, as we await more information from the police about exactly what transpired, our attention and our hearts are solely with those who were harmed and their families," AJC said in a statement.

