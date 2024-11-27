Two dead, several injured in biogas plant accident in Denmark

Oslo, Nov 27 (IANS) Two people died, and several others sustained serious injuries following an accident at a biogas plant on Denmark's Funen Island, local police confirmed.

The accident occurred at the Flemlose Biogas Plant, approximately 200 km west of Copenhagen, on Tuesday evening. Emergency services, including police, health authorities, and rescue teams, have been on-site since 6 p.m. local time, with search efforts ongoing to locate potential additional casualties, Xinhua news agency reported.

"The authorities can confirm that two people have died, while several others are seriously or moderately injured. Rescue efforts are continuing," police said in a press release.

Preliminary investigations suggest the accident occurred during work involving the plant's silo. Authorities are collaborating with relevant agencies to determine the cause, but no further details are currently available.

The plant, founded by three local farmers, produces up to 7 million cubic meters of gas annually for Denmark's natural gas network, according to local media.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.