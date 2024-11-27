FA, PGMOL open investigation as betting charges emerge against disgraced-ref David Coote: Report

New Delhi, Nov 27 (IANS) English referee David Coote, who has been at the center of controversies that bring serious questions against the integrity of the refereeing body, has once again been put under fire as he is being investigated for a possible betting scandal.

The 42-year old is being questioned surrounding a yellow card he showed during the Leeds United versus West Bromwich Albion game in October 2019 and is being investigated both by the refereeing body in England, the Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) and the Football Association (FA) in separate investigations, as reported by British newspaper The Sun.

The report suggests that Coote discussed handing out a yellow card over text and messaged a pal after the game, saying ‘I hope you backed as discussed.’ But there is no suggestion that the referee made any financial gains over the event.

Coote has denied any allegations and released a statement claiming he has always upheld the integrity of the game.

“Whatever issues I may have had in my personal life they have never affected my decision-making on the field. I have always held the integrity of the game in the highest regard, refereeing matches impartially and to the best of my ability,” read the statement.

A recent video clip did the rounds on social media which showed Coote using 'white powder.' The eight-second clip, which was published by The Sun, came a day after Coote was suspended by Professional Game Match Officials Ltd (PGMOL) over derogatory comments he allegedly made about ex-Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and the club in previous video footage.

Later, UEFA Referees Committee also suspended Coote until further notice ahead of the upcoming round of UEFA matches. "The UEFA Referees Committee immediately suspended David Coote until further notice on 11 November - in advance of the upcoming round of UEFA matches - when it became aware of his inappropriate behaviour," it said in a statement.

Earlier, the FA has launched its own investigation into the video that appears to show Premier League referee Coote using foul language to describe former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp and the club.

