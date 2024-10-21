Two dead in migrant boat sinking off Greek island

Athens, Oct 21 (IANS) A man and a woman died when a migrant boat sank off Greece's Samos island in the Aegean Sea, Greek national news agency AMNA reported on Monday.

Another 22 people were rescued while a search and rescue operation is ongoing, Xinhua news agency reported.

The exact number of people on board at the time of the incident, as well as their nationalities, remains unclear.

Since 2015, Greece has become a key entry point for irregular migrant and refugee flows into the European Union, with hundreds losing their lives during dangerous journeys at sea.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.