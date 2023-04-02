Two conmen held for duping Delhi man of Rs 50,000

New Delhi, April 2 (IANS) Two conmen, who used to deceive people with bundles of fake currency notes, were held by the anti-burglary cell of Delhi Police in Dwarka district.

Police said they were running a 'nakli-gaddi' gang. M. Harsha Vardhan, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Dwarka said that the accused were identified as Gyasi Kashyap (45) and Ramesh (48). A car used in the commission of crime and cheated amount Rs 26,000 were recovered from their possession, said Vardhan.

"Kashyap is a bad character of outer north Delhi, he was previously involved in nine cases of cheating, murder and Arms Act violation while Ramesh is facing trial in three cases," said the DCP.

The officer said that on March 28, an incident of cheating was reported at the Dabri police station. The victim, Pintu Kumar told the police that he went to the Bank of Baroda to deposit Rs 50,000 where he met the two accused.

"The accused met the victim inside the bank branch and induced him on the pretext of depositing their Rs two lakh (fake notes) in his bank account. The accused told him that they used to work in Punjab and stole whole cash from their employer's office as they weren't given salary. They induced the complainant that if he will get their money deposited then they will give him half of their money," the police said.

Further, the accused handed over the packet of fake Rs two lakh notes to the victim and cleverly changed his packet of Rs 50,000 which the victim later came to know.

After lodging the case, the team reached the bank and two persons were found involved in committing the offence. With the help of CCTV footage, their route was followed and it came in notice that both culprits reached Dashrath Puri Metro Station by a car.

"We conducted a raid in Rohini and arrested the duo. During the interrogation they confessed their involvement in the cheating. They told the police that their third associate, Pantu, was also with them. Efforts are being made to nab the co-accused," the police said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.