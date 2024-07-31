Two armed men killed in Philippines clash

Manila, July 31 (IANS) Philippine security forces killed two armed men during a clash in Sultan Kudarat province in southern Philippines, a military general said on Wednesday.

Major General Antonio Nafarrete, Commander of the army's 6th Infantry Division, said a gunfight broke out on Monday in Isulan town after an armed group fired at a law enforcement team, Xinhua news agency reported.

The law enforcement team, as per the reports, was deployed to defuse fighting between former members of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front and Moro National Liberation Front.

The government team said it recovered weapons and ammunition from the clash site.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

