Software Developer Actress Entry Confirmed In Bigg Boss Telugu 7: Details Inside

Bigg Boss needs no introduction. Most of the audience are aware of the show. If you are waiting for a new season launch date or the contestant, you have opened the right page. The logo of Bigg Boss Telugu's new season is decent, Nagarjuna will be hosting the upcoming season.

He is the host for Bigg Boss Telugu since season 3, now, he is continuing the host job for season 7.

Vaishnavi Chaitanya rose to fame with Software Developer and is likely to participate in Bigg Boss Telugu. Currently, Vaishanvi is in hot demand due to a splendid performance in her last outing Baby.

The film is still running in theatres. Rumors are rife that she may participate in the show. We would love to have her in the show but she might reject Bigg Boss' offer as she is flooded with movie offers.

Here are a few stunning pictures of Vaishnavi Chaitanya, take a look: