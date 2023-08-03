Bigg Boss Telugu 7 Premiere Date, Contestant List, Host: Know Everything About The Show

One cannot deny the fact that Bigg Boss Telugu is one of the most popular and loved shows on the small screens in Telugu states. The show will be aired on Star Maa, and the show makers are gearing up for its seventh season. Yes, what you read is right.

Bigg Boss Telugu 7 is going to be totally different, be it the contestants or tasks in the game. The anticipation for the show is huge. The stage is being readied for contestants.

The show's makers are busy finalizing the final list of contestants. Several celebrities' names are making the rounds for a while now.

Jabardasth Varsha, Deepika Pilli, Shobha Shetty, Mohana Bhogaraju, Shwetha Naidu, and Surekha Vani are likely to participate in the show. Bigg Boss Telugu 7 will start premier on September 3, 2023.

The promo of the premiere date of Bigg Boss Telugu 7 is expected to be out soon.

