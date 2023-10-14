Bigg Boss Telugu 7 Elimination: Bigg Boss Telugu is in its sixth week elimination process: The ongoing reality show, Bigg Boss Telugu 7, is heading for a new eviction in the house. Amardeep, Tasty Teja, Ashwini, Yawar, Pooja, Shobha Shetty, and Nayani Pavani have been nominated for elimination.

Bigg Boss Telugu Eviction

According to our sources, Ashwini Sree is in the danger zone. Mostly, she will get evicted from the show.

Over the past five weeks, only female contestants have been evicted from the house right from Kiran Rathore to Subbu Sree and Shakeela.

Probably, the show organisers might skip elimination this week. Yes, there will be no elimination in Bigg Boss Telugu 7.