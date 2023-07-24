Meet Top 3 Confirmed Contestants Of BB OTT 2

Bigg Boss OTT season is being hosted by actor Salman Khan. The show has been garnering good viewership from all quarters. Currently, Bigg Boss OTT 2 is streaming on Jio Cinema.

Bigg Boss OTT season 2 grand finale is likely to be held sometime in August. However, the makers are yet to announce the finale date of Bigg Boss OTT 2.

Top 3 Confirmed contestants of BB OTT 2

Any wild guesses? There is no prize money for guessing the right answer. If the reports are to be believed, Elvish Yadav, Abhishek Malhan and Manisha Rani are likely to be in the top three finalists for sure. There is no doubt about it. Will they make it or not is yet to be seen.

Do you agree with us or not?

