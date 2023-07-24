Elvish Yadav May Walk Away With BB OTT 2 Winner's Trophy

Bigg Boss OTT season 2 has become a huge hit on Jio Cinema. BB OTT 2 is quite different in a lot of ways be it the tasks or the contestants. Bigg Boss show is synonymous with one contestant- Elvish Yadav. What you read is right. Murmurs are doing the rounds that there are innumerable fans watching the show for Elvish alone.

Social media is flooded with #ElvishBBwinner. Looking at his fan following and craze on social media, it is easy to predict who will lift the trophy of Bigg Boss OTT 2.

Every now and then people are raving about him. Elvish fans are cheering for him all over India for his words and actions. Ultimately, he is the frontrunner to be the winner of Bigg Boss OTT 2.

As of now, Elvish is enjoying a massive fan following. Let's see if he can walk out of the house as the winner as desired by his fans (Elvish Army). Have a look at the tweets:

Jalwa hai Rao sahab ka

Elvish bhai #ElvishBBWinner https://t.co/k7jymp9ijx — Hitesh kumar (@Hiteshkuma42566) July 24, 2023