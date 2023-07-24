Drone strikes hit 2 buildings in Moscow

Moscow, July 24 (IANS) Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin on Monday claimed that two buildings in the Russian capital were hit by drone strikes earlier in the day.

In a Telegram post, the Mayor said that there was no serious damage or casualties from the strikes that occurred at around 4 a.m., reports CNN.

In a statement, the Russian Defence Ministry claimed that the "two Ukrainian drones" were “suppressed” and “crashed” in Moscow.

“On the morning of July 24, an attempt by the Kiev regime to launch a terrorist attack using two unmanned aerial vehicles against facilities on the territory of the city of Moscow was thwarted.

“Two Ukrainian UAVs (Unmanned Aerial Vehicles) were suppressed by electronic warfare means and crashed,” the Ministry also said on its Telegram account, adding there were no casualties “as a result of the thwarted terrorist attack of the Kiev regime”.

According to state-run TASS News Agency, one drone hit a high-rise business centreon Likhacheva Avenue in Moscow., while drone debris was found on Komsomolsky Avenue.

Law enforcement agencies and emergency services are currently working on the scene, CNN quoted TASS as saying.

Traffic on Komsomolsky Avenue from the centre of Moscow towards the region has been blocked off, TASS reported citing the Department of Transportation and Road Infrastructure Development of Moscow.

Monday's strikes came a day after Russian missiles badly damaged a historic Orthodox cathedral in the Ukrainian port city of Odesa, sparking outrage and prompting President Volodymyr Zelensky to vow retaliation.

--IANS

ksk

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.