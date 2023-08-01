Karthika Deepam Actress Entry Confirmed In Bigg Boss Telugu 7, Check Who Is She

Bigg Boss Telugu is returning to the small screen with a brand new season. The promo of Bigg Boss Telugu 7 has been launched with a bang. Speculations are doing the rounds about the list of probable contestants.

Karthika Deepam Shoba Shetty's Entry confirmed in BBT7

We have learned from reliable sources that Karthika Deepam actress Shoba Shetty is one of the confirmed contestants in Bigg Boss Telugu 7. That's not all, Shoba is said to be the highest-paid contestant of the upcoming season.

BB Telugu 7 Probable Contestants list

If you want to know who all are participating in Bigg Boss Telugu 7, here is the list: Mohana Bhogaraju, Shweta Naidu, Anchor Deepika Pilli, Durga Rao Kapool, Singer Saket, Surekha Vani.

The show's organizers are yet to announce the premiere date of a new season. Keep watching this space for all Bigg Boss Telugu 7 updates.

