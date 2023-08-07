Elvish Yadav Opens About His PR, Read On To Know More

Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Elvish Yadav is being loved by millions of fans, who are urging everyone to vote for him. Elvish's fans also advertised their demi-god on New York time Square and appealed everyone to vote for him. Do you think Elvish has PR outside of the house? We have got something interesting on that front.

Abhishek and Elvish are the two confirmed finalists of Bigg Boss OTT 2, with the former feeling so insecure about Elvish and his fans. Abhishek and Elvish had a conversation that the day the latter entered, negative PR against him started and that it was orchestrated.

Elvish replied that if he had to do negative PR, he would have gone against him since day one. It is crystal clear that Elvish doesn't have any PR. He genuinely thinks Abhishek is a deserving contestant to win.

May be, the show organisers' strategy is to break their bond and to show the real faces to the audience. Let's wait and see who will win Bigg Boss OTT 2.

