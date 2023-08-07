Bigg Boss OTT 2 Mid-Week Eviction In Final Week

All Bigg Boss viewers, we are going to miss Bigg Boss OTT 2 in another couple of days. For those who are unversed, the Bigg Boss OTT season 2 grand finale will be held on 14 August 2023.

Probably, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar might grace the show as a guest of honor.

On the other hand, it is being speculated that the show organizers are planning for a mid-week eviction. Yes, what you read is right. The nominated contestants for the finale week are Elvish, Jiya and Manisha.

It's a known fact that Elvish will get saved from mid-week eviction, as his fan would vote for him, they won't even spare his elimination.

Jiya Shankar and Manisha Rani are in the bottom position with a majority of votes. Loud whispers are doing the rounds that Jiya Shankar might leave the house in two to three days.

Which contestant do you think will get eliminated from the show? Do let us know in the comments section below.

