Elvish Vs Jiya Shankar, Who Will Win Ticket To Finale

Actor Salman Khan's Bigg Boss OTT 2 is inching closer to its finish line. Yes, Bigg Boss OTT 2's grand finale is likely to be held in the second week of August. The show's organisers are yet to announce the finale's date.

BB OTT 2 Ticket to finale

Last night, there was a 'ticket to the finale' task in Bigg Boss OTT 2. The task revolved around three teams who were asked to make some potential viral videos. Team A included Jad, Avinash and Aashika, Team B had Abhishek, Manisha and Pooja, whereas Team C had Jiya, Elvish and Bebika.

Which team won in ticket finale task

Team C won the task. Elvish, Bebika and Jiya Shankar are contenders for 'the ticket finale' task. Who will make it among the three is yet to be seen.

Who do you think will win the task? Let us know in the comments section below.

