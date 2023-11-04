Double Elimination In Bigg Boss Telugu 7

Bigg Boss Telugu 7's contestants are now in the ninth week. The nominated contestants for the eighth week are Kiran Rathore, Shakeela, Damini, Rathika, Subhashree, Nayani Pavani, Pooja Murthy, and Sandeep Master.

BBT7 elimination updates

According to some media reports, Priyanka Jain and Shoba Shetty are in the danger zone. Yes, danger bells are ringing for them.

Rumors are doing the rounds that the show organizers are planning for a double elimination weekend.

If there are two evictions, relatively less strong contestants in the house, Priyanka and Shobha Shetty, would get evicted from the show.

If the makers save Priyanka or Shobha, Tasya Teja might face an axe. We are eagerly waiting to know what is in store.

