Double Elimination In BB17?

BB17 elimination update: The Hindi Bigg Boss is loved by many people. The TRPs of the reality show have always been high irrespective of who are the contestants. Whoever enters Bigg Boss Hindi, makes the show interesting. All credit goes to the showmakers for the innovative tasks to make the audience stay glued to their TV sets.

If you are regularly following Bigg Boss 17 and are waiting for some exclusive updates, we have interesting news in our store.

If the buzz is to be believed, the show organizers are planning for a double eviction this week. Yes, what you read is right. There will be an elimination on Friday’s episode. Soniya Bansal will most likely be eliminated from the show.

We are not sure who is the other contestant who would get evicted from the show. Salman Khan is going to evict the second contestant, as per the sources.

On the other hand, Samarth Jurel and Manasvi Mamgai are all set to appear in Bigg Boss 17 as wild-card entrants

Can’t wait to watch the BB17 weekend episode, can you?

Also Read: Soniya Bansal Eliminated From Bigg Boss 17

