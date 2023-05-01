NELLORE: Reality show dancer ‘Conductor’ Jhansi expressed grief over the death of a dance choreographer Chaitanya who apparently committed suicide on April 30 in Nellore. Chaitanya who was a permanent fixture in the popular Telugu dance show Dhee had taken this extreme step owing to financial problems and loans that he had taken over a period of time to support dancers/artists.

Chaitanya’s death illustrates the dark underbelly of the Telugu entertainment and reality show industry and the problems faced by artists in trying to conduct the programmes as shared by Jhansi’s message in response to his demise.

She said that his family has to suffer because of the decision taken by Chaitanya. " All he had to do was sit and talk to the artists he owed money to. They all had travelled with him and every single dancer would have empathized with his situation if he mentioned that he was turning suicidal because of these loans. We, artists, are not so harsh as to harass for payments. Chaitanya, I fail to understand why you took such a step. Even if you had money or not you would help others and your colleagues,” she revealed.

Jhansi also revealed that during a recent dance program, a few artists had come and payment was not given to a few of them and a few artists had deserted Chaitanya. As a result, the committee stopped the payment of Rs. 6-7 lakhs. In order to pay the artists Chaitanya took a loan from someone else and paid them, as they would not keep quiet if they were not paid their dues. " He was a kind person who did not believe in meting out injustice to artists. In this process, he incurred debts by making such payments." Conductor Jhansi got emotional saying that despite his status in the programme he always respected junior artists working under him and was of a helpful nature.

On April 30, Chaitanya shared a video message taken before his death. Chaitanya in the video said that he had taken loans and, was unable to repay them, and was burdened by the financial commitments. He apologized to his family members and friends and said that one should have the capacity to repay loans when they are taken and that he was unable to do so. I lost my goodwill because taking money from friends. He said that the Dhee show gave him name and fame but not money, whereas the Jabardasth show would have. " I can't take the pressure of these debts anymore and this life is enough for me. My apologies to everyone," he stated and apparently hung himself in Nellore Club as mentioned in the selfie video.

This is unexpected #Chaitanya master, Suicide isn't a solution,u are such a talented soul yet couldn't understand how u could do this. It needs lot of guts to commit suicide,u could've used that courage to solve your problems,Super angry&sad on ur death#Dhee#RipChaitanyaMaster pic.twitter.com/6CpAkNvCn4 — Vamc Krishna (@lyf_a_zindagi) April 30, 2023

Chaitanya hails from the Nellore district and was living in Hyderabad for several years along with his parents and sister. Nellore police informed his parents about the news and sent his body was sent for post-mortem. After the video went viral several friends and dancers from the Telugu TV industry took to social media to express grief over Chaitanya’s demise. They expressed their disbelief over his decision to take his own life over money issues.

