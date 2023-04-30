Silk Smitha, queen of sensuality, needs no introduction among the cinema-goers in South. Born as Vijayalakshmi in Eluru district of Andhra Pradesh, the yesteryear actress ruled many hearts in a career spanning over 17 years.

While she did glamour roles in Tamil films, she also acted as a heroine in a number of Telugu films. She appeared in over 450 films but was popular among film goers for her dance numbers in the South films. During the peak of her career, her life took a tragic turn and she ended her life in 1996.

Decades after Silk Smitha’s death, the letter purportedly written by the actress is going viral on social media. The incoherent handwritten letter throws light on the painful life Silk Smitha went through.

In her suicide note in Telugu, the actress-cum-dancer said she did not have '’peace of mind’. She had also alleged that those whom she trusted had turned out to be unworthy of her

trust.

The rough translation of Smitha's last letter reads: “I became an actress only through hard work. I yearned for love but found it only in Babu (Dr Radhakrishnan) even though it was very little. I have many desires in life. I am longing for peace which is evasive. Maybe so, death fascinates me. Why is my life like this? God, is there any justification for this? Why should I give half of my hard-earned property to Babu? I loved him so much. I thought he would not cheat on me. But, I was wrong.

I hope God will someday punish him. I was abused by him and it hurts me every day. They don;t realise what they were doing is wrong. Babu is also with them. He did not return my jewellery. I never gave any trouble to Ramu and Radhakrishnan but they have made my life miserable. It does not matter whether I live or die.



Silk Smitha also mentioned in her suicide note that she was frustrated with life as she was in debt. She said many people had benefited from her but nobody gave her love, affection and compassion.

Also See: Jacqueline Slays It In Tribal-inspired Look at Filmfare Awards