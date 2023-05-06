Daisy Shah Confirmed as a Contestant Of KKK13

There is no denying that Katron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on Indian television. The show lovers are eagerly waiting for the new season.

According to the reports, Katron Ke Khiladi is expected to get launched by the end of June or July.

If the latest reports are to be believed, actress Daishy Shah has been confirmed contestant to participate in KKK13.

However, an official confirmation of Daisy Shah's participation in KKK13 is awaited. In the meantime, take a look at stunning pictures of Daisy Shah: