Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Yashmi's Challenge to Manikanta

The Bigg Boss Telugu house witnessed a dramatic turn of events as Yashmi issued a stern challenge to Manikanta. "I'll show you how to play the game," Yashmi said, responding to Manikanta's determination to prove himself as a capable captain.

The controversy began when Prithvi eliminated Manikanta from the game, sending him to the danger zone. Yashmi, supporting Prithvi's decision, questioned Manikanta's capabilities as a captain. Manikanta expressed his frustration, feeling cornered by the other contestants.

Also read: Bigg Boss Telugu 8 : Mid week Elimination, Vishnupriya in Danger Zone

Later, Yashmi and Preethi found themselves in the danger zone. Yashmi vowed to prove herself if given another chance as captain. Manikanta retaliated, "You failed as captain earlier; how will you correct yourself now?" Yashmi countered, "Was it fair to eliminate me from the race earlier?"

Manikanta firmly stated that Yashmi was out of the game. Yashmi, infuriated, declared that Manikanta lacked the qualities to lead the house. Manikanta pledged to prove himself, saying, "One day, I'll become captain and show you." Yashmi accepted the challenge, "I'll watch how you play."

Meanwhile, rumors circulate on social media that Nabeel will be the new captain. The dynamics within the Bigg Boss house continue to shift, keeping viewers engaged.

Also read: Bigg Boss Telugu 8 : Wild card entry , who's this contestant ?