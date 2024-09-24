Bigg Boss Telugu 8 : Seetha the new Chief ?

Bigg Boss 8: The Battle for Power Begins - Grab the Hammer, Get the Power!

The fourth week of Bigg Boss 8 has kicked off, and the competition for the coveted chief post has intensified. The latest promo reveals the thrilling challenge that awaits the contestants.

Nominations Announced

Prithvi, Nagamanikantha, Aditya, Prerna, Sonia, Nabeel, and Nainika are in the nomination list this week.

The Chief Post Up for Grabs

Following Abhay's elimination, the Kantara clan's chief post is vacant. Contestants are vying for the position, which comes with immunity from elimination.

The Hammer Challenge

The promo showcases the innovative challenge where contestants must grab a hammer to secure the chief post. However, if anyone catches the hammer while the buzzer sounds, they'll be disqualified.

Contestants in the Running

Nikhil, Aditya, Prithvi, Manikantha, Yashmi, Sonia, Nabeel, Nainika, and Vishnupriya participated in the challenge.

Sita Emerges as the New Chief

In a surprising twist, Sita has been chosen as the new chief of the Kantara clan. Her steady performance and assertiveness have earned her this coveted position.