Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Nominations Create Tension, Who Will Face Elimination This Week?

The seventh week of Bigg Boss Telugu 8 has come to an end, and the competition is heating up. With the weekend approaching, tensions are running high as contestants face elimination. This week, nine contestants are nominated, including Nikhil, Prithvi, Nabeel, Manikanta, Preethi, Yasmi, Gautam, Hariteja, and Tasty Teja.

Nabeel continues to dominate the game, securing the top spot. Following closely are Nikhil, Manikanta, Preethi, Prithvi, Yasmi, Hariteja, Tasty Teja, and Gautam.

However, social media is abuzz with criticism against Prithvi, who made derogatory comments about Avinash's wife during the nomination process. Despite this, Prithvi's gameplay has garnered significant support.

The bottom three spots are occupied by wild card contestants, including Tasty Teja, who is attempting to make a dramatic entrance, Gautam, who is focusing on his love track with Yasmi, and Hariteja, who seems invisible in the game.

Will Hariteja or one of the wild card contestants face elimination this week? The suspense continues.

Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Nominations List Week 7