Bigg Boss Telugu 7 Week 9 Voting Trends

Bigg Boss Telugu season 7 has reached the ninth week, and the game among the housemates has become tough and intense. The show will end in a couple of days from now.

Prince Yawar, Bhole, Amardeep, Rathika, Arjun, Teja, Priyanka and Shobha Shetty are nominated for Week 9 elimination.

If you want to know who is in the danger zone, Priyanka and Shobhan Shetty are the ones who are in the zone. Both are strong contestants with a decent fan following. Either of them getting evicted would come as a huge surprise for their fans and the audience.

Aata Sandeep was eliminated last week.

