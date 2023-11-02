Israel says it 'regrets' Jordan's decision to recall envoy

Jerusalem, Nov 2 (IANS) In response to Jordan's decision to recall its ambassador to Israel in the wake of the raging conflict, the Jewish nation said that it regretted the move but remained "focused on the war imposed on it by the murderous terrorist attack by Hamas", a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said.

"Israel regrets the Jordanian government's decision to recall its ambassador for consultations. The State of Israel is focused on the war imposed on it by the murderous terrorist attack by Hamas, a terrorist organisation that massacred 1,400 Israelis and kidnapped 240 women, children, babies and the elderly," Ministry spokesperson Lior Haiat said in a post on X late Wednesday night.

"Israel is targetting the terrorists of Hamas and the terrorist infrastructure of this organization, which uses the civilians of the Gaza Strip as human shields," he added.

Earlier on Wednesday, Jordan recalled its ambassador from Israel in protest of the ongoing Israeli attacks on Gaza, according to a statement from the Foreign Ministry in Amman.

Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said he had informed the Israeli foreign ministry not to send back its ambassador who had already left Jordan, reports Xinhua news agency.

The Minister stressed that the return of ambassadors will be linked to Israel's cessation of its war on Gaza, of the humanitarian disaster it causes, and of its actions that deprived Palestinians of their right to food, water, medicine, and a safe and stable life on their national soil.

Safadi stressed that Jordan will continue to work towards ending the war on Gaza, delivering humanitarian assistance, protecting civilians, and safeguarding the region from its consequences.

Jordan has reiterated its call for a comprehensive and just peace between Palestine and Israel based on the two-state solution that guarantees the establishment of an independent Palestinian state along the 1967 border, he added.

Jordan's move came a day after Chile and Colombia also recalled their envoys to Israel due to the continued bombardment of Gaza, while Bolivia has severed diplomatic ties with the Jewish nation citing "crimes against humanity committed against the Palestinian people".

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.